MARTIN PASK
PASK, MARTIN On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Survived by his son Gary; daughter Carol; grandchildren Dylan and Caitlin; grandson-in-law Elio; nephew Doug; niece Sharon and her family. Born in Europe and raised in Toronto, Martin attended Purdue University where he received his Electrical Engineering Degree. He had a rewarding 37 year career at Ontario Hydro, where he enjoyed a variety of positions in Ottawa and North Bay. His final position brought him back to Toronto as the Director of Real Estate, Facilities and Security. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, sense of humour, and the deep love he had for his wife of 64 years, Nina. He was also very proud of his son, Gary, and his achievements as an architect. He asked that Amica Bayview Gardens staff be thanked for the quality of life they provided to him, and that his daughter, Carol, be acknowledged for her love and care. A private family service celebrating Martin's life will be held at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, Ontario (416-221-3404). If desired, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 7, 2020.
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
