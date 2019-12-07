Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN PAYNE MURPHY Jr.. View Sign Obituary



MURPHY JR., MARTIN PAYNE Martin passed away in his 93rd year on November 28, 2019 at Sunnybrook's Veterans Centre. He leaves behind his five sons, Blake (Janet), Kim (late Jane), Guy (Sharon), Todd (Lillian), Sean (Renee), 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and his brother Ross (Chris). He was predeceased by his wife Jane, a special person whom he lost too early and held a special place in his heart and by his brother John (late Connie). Martin was an engaged citizen as a WWII Canadian Navy military veteran; an athlete in football, hockey, golf, tennis; a student at University of Toronto in Engineering and a Bell Canada business executive. He had a warm and engaging personality that endeared him to many and earned him lifelong friendships. He was always curious and interested in people and saw the good in others. He grew up in Montreal and Toronto and following his teen years' military service on convoy escort in the North Atlantic, he was committed to education by finishing high school and then university; getting married; establishing a career; and raising five boys. Martin lived his life in the present and did not dwell on the past. His leisure time passions were golfing at Lambton, reading the newspaper and vacationing in Sea Island, Georgia in his working years and Bermuda in retirement. He, Jane and their clan had many great years hosting and visiting friends and their families; these often becoming annual events. While there were challenges along the way to life and limb, good fortune and his unfailing positive outlook always helped him to meet another day. Dementia was his final challenge that ultimately prevailed. A note of thanks to son Guy and his family, and all the people who supported him as his dementia advanced over the recent years. He was well served at Regency Retirement Living and the Sunnybrook Veterans K3E team who provided excellent care over the past year, as his needs increased. A celebration of life will be held in the New Year. Condolences can be left at: https://basicfunerals.ca/obituaries/martin-payne-murphy/6312/ Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close