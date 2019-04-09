PROSSERMAN, Martin On Saturday, April 6, 2019 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ellen and mother Anne (nee Spivack). Loving father and father-in-law of Brian, Ron and Katherine, and Gary and Madoka. Dear brother of Frances Malette. Loving grandfather of Alex, Madeline, Sammy, Sarah, Andy, Jason, Evan, Michael, Jeffrey and great-grandfather to Max. He will also be missed by Hilda Yaffe. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) please check www.benjamins.ca for service details. Interment Beth Sholom Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation or The Prosserman JCC.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019