KICHUK, MARTIN STANLEY Entered this world on October 8, 1963 and left it too soon on November 21, 2019 at age 56. He is survived by his children Ryan Stanley Kichuk and Clayton Thomas Kichuk, his father Stanley Kichuk, his brothers Michael (Tracy-Ann) Kichuk, Robert (Susan) Kichuk, and Andrew (Natasha) Kichuk. He joins his Mother Monica Kichuk who predeceased him in July 2014. Uncle Marty to Eamonn, Kieran, Julia, Alexa, Justin, Erica, Elisa, and Monica and lifelong friend to many others. We will all miss his exuberance for life, his love of a great party, and his generosity to those around him. Visition will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a service and reception at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home at 8911 Woodbine Ave. in Markham, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019