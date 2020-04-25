MARTIN TIERNEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIERNEY, MARTIN On April 15, 2020 Martin Tierney, loving husband to Bridget (Deely), passed away due to Covid-19 at Kipling Acres in Toronto, Canada, just shy of his 91st birthday. Martin was born in 1929 Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland to Thomas and Anastasia (Lannon). Martin emigrated to Toronto, in 1954 and met Bridie at a St. Paul's Church dance. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on April 14, 2020. Martin was preceded in death by his Father, Thomas and Mother Anastasia and Siblings John, Michael, Thomas, Mary Kenny, James, and Nicholas. He is survived by his wife Bridie, his four children, Maureen (Peter), Raymond (Anita), James (Natalie), Desmond (Cathy) his sisters Peggy Kearney (James), Anna Payne (Kettering, Ohio), Eileen Hughes (Edwin), sister-in-law Mary (Chicago, Illinois), his grandchildren - Jackie, Monica, Lorraine, Matthew, Brianna, Nicholas, Kevin, Bernadette, Isabelle, Sophia, John, Thomas, Stephen and many other nieces and nephews. Our family's wish is to support the Huntington Society of Canada. A Gofundme fundraiser has been set up see Turner & Porter Funeral Home web page for the link. A Funeral Mass will be held at a future date at Saint Clements Roman Catholic Church in Etobicoke, burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic cemetery. A reception will be held at Martin and Bridie's home on same date following burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved