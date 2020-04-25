TIERNEY, MARTIN On April 15, 2020 Martin Tierney, loving husband to Bridget (Deely), passed away due to Covid-19 at Kipling Acres in Toronto, Canada, just shy of his 91st birthday. Martin was born in 1929 Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland to Thomas and Anastasia (Lannon). Martin emigrated to Toronto, in 1954 and met Bridie at a St. Paul's Church dance. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on April 14, 2020. Martin was preceded in death by his Father, Thomas and Mother Anastasia and Siblings John, Michael, Thomas, Mary Kenny, James, and Nicholas. He is survived by his wife Bridie, his four children, Maureen (Peter), Raymond (Anita), James (Natalie), Desmond (Cathy) his sisters Peggy Kearney (James), Anna Payne (Kettering, Ohio), Eileen Hughes (Edwin), sister-in-law Mary (Chicago, Illinois), his grandchildren - Jackie, Monica, Lorraine, Matthew, Brianna, Nicholas, Kevin, Bernadette, Isabelle, Sophia, John, Thomas, Stephen and many other nieces and nephews. Our family's wish is to support the Huntington Society of Canada. A Gofundme fundraiser has been set up see Turner & Porter Funeral Home web page for the link. A Funeral Mass will be held at a future date at Saint Clements Roman Catholic Church in Etobicoke, burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic cemetery. A reception will be held at Martin and Bridie's home on same date following burial.

