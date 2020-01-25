Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin PAWLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Walter PAWLAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Walter PAWLAK Obituary
PAWLAK, Martin Walter November 13, 1942 – January 18, 2020 Passed peacefully, on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Trillium Health Centre Mississauga. Loving father of Alyssa Cara Pawlak and predeceased by his son Adam Joseph. Friends and family can gather on Wednesday, January 29th, at 6:00 p.m., at the High Park Club, 100 Indian Road, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2V4. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7:00 p.m. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -