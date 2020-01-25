|
|
PAWLAK, Martin Walter November 13, 1942 – January 18, 2020 Passed peacefully, on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Trillium Health Centre Mississauga. Loving father of Alyssa Cara Pawlak and predeceased by his son Adam Joseph. Friends and family can gather on Wednesday, January 29th, at 6:00 p.m., at the High Park Club, 100 Indian Road, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2V4. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7:00 p.m. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020