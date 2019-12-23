Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTINA DIXON. View Sign Obituary

DIXON, MARTINA On December 9, 2019 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital with family by her side at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife for 61 years of Frederick Dixon. Dear mother of Susan Gulley (Steve) and Debbie Hager (Butch). Cherished "Nana" of Jamey Gulley (Beth), Tim Gulley (Aisha), Jeremy Hager (Aneesha) and Michael Hager. Great-grandmother of Makenna and Iris and Gordi. Martina had a beautiful smile and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30th, at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 41 Byron Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to St. Mark's Anglican Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at

