Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTTI MARKUS PELKOLA. View Sign

PELKOLA, MARTTI MARKUS Left us peacefully in his home surrounded by family in the early hours of Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his Mother Maija-Liisa Pelkola (Unto Makinen), his Partner Judy Garijians (son Joe), his Son Jay Pelkola (Lori) and Daughter Niina Felushko (Daniel Felushko), as well as his Grandchildren Mea, Kristyn, Madelyn, Jacob and Elizabeth. Martti was Born March 1, 1951, in Kauhava, Finland and immigrated to Canada with his parents as a young teenager. Martti lived his life as a celebration and found joy in love, in his career as a Contractor and Business owner and in his family. He was quick to smile and always ready with a joke. Endlessly mischievous, a self-proclaimed Peter Pan. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Our Deepest Thanks to his amazing health team both at home through his final weeks and the staff of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can made directly to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close