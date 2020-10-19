1/
MARTY GLICK
{ "" }
GLICK, MARTY On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father and father-in-law of Jonathan and Helen, and Michael and Bianca. Dear brother and brother-in-law of David and Marilyn, Eddie and Susan, Michelle and Alan Willner of Los Angeles, C.A. Loving son of the late Morris and Rose Glick. Devoted son-in-law of Lola and Jerry Green. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Holocaust Centre, 416-864-9735, or to Frederick W. Thompson Anxiety Disorders Centre c/o The Sunnybrook Foundation, 416- 480-4483.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2020.
