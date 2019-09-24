McRAE, MARY A. April 11, 1920 - September 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully, joining her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Donald Smith McRae. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Bonnie (Paul) Plecash of Toronto; son Thomas Donald McRae; grandchildren Alison (Trevor) Mazurek, Joshua (Kelly), and Benjamin (Heidi) of Vancouver; and great-grandchildren Theodore and Mae Mazurek. Mary was a wonderful and generous mother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our family is ever grateful to caregivers Alicia, Amabelle, and Norma, together with the kind and compassionate staff at Harmony Hills, who cared so lovingly for Mary these past six years. The family has celebrated her life with a private ceremony. In her memory, donations can be made to The Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019