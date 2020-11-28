NICHOLSON, Mary Agnes (nee MORRIS) With great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful Mother and Grandmother on November 25, 2020, in her 98th year. Mary was predeceased by her husband of nearly 65 years Ralph (2008). Devoted Mother to Terry (Elena), Randy (Kate) and Jenny (Steven) and proud Grandmother to Andrew, Patrick, Sophie, Shawn, Reilly, Samantha and Benjamin. Mary was one of eight children born to Annie Edna Thompson and John Morris of Moncton, NB in 1923. Tragically her mother died on the eve of her 6th birthday, and given the hardships of the Depression, she eventually went to live with a family of distant relatives John and Eleanor Bailey in nearby Sunny Brae. She always spoke very fondly of her time there during WW2, especially at the beach in the summer of '43 where she met our Dad "Nick", who was there in training for the RCAF. They were soon married and came to settle in Toronto after the war was over. Not surprisingly given her early experiences, creating a stable home and family was of primary importance to our Mom. She went about mastering all imaginable household skills includng painting, wallpapering, carpentry, drywall, upholstery, sewing, interior design, cooking, gardening, you name it. There was little that she could not do, and she was always in motion with a list of projects to tackle. Although she never had the opportunity to attend university herself, she was a voracious reader, with books piled high on every available table- ranging from classical literature and philosphy, to medical texts and romance novels. She also enjoyed singing around the house and passed her love of music onto her children. However, the most important role for her was always "Mother", and she devoted herself to the ongoing love and support of her three children all of her life. When the Grandchildren came along, they were always happy to go to Nana and Papa's house for overnight visits, long talks, card games, and Britcoms. She will be warmly remembered for her strength, determination, clever mind and unfailing love and support. She was truely a remarkable "Force of Nature". We will be planning a celebration of Mary's life in the spring, when hopefully we can gather all of our friends and family together. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, in lieu of flowers.



