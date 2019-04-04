Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY AGNES (MONA) NINNES. View Sign

NINNES, MARY (MONA) AGNES February 3, 1918 - March 20, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Mountainview Residence (Georgetown/Halton Hills, ON), at the age of 101. Predeceased by her loving husband John Astley Ninnes. Loving mother to Julie Anne Anderson. Loving grandmother to Paul Thomas Anderson. Fondly remembered by her nephew Brad Ninnes. Fondly remembered by her nieces Brooke Ninnes-Knight (Stephen) and Janet Ninnes-Clarke. Predeceased by her loving furry friend Moffy. Mary will be sadly missed by many friends. Many thanks to family and friends. Special thanks to her wonderful palliative care nurse "Mae" who helped Mary over the last year and four months of her life. Special thanks so much to all past and present staff at Mountainview Residence and Terrace. A very special thanks to her favourite (and only) Doctor - Dr. Nadia Alam! Mary was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where she excelled in Math and Science at the University she attended there. She headed east and settled in Toronto (Willowdale), Ontario where she met her husband John. Mary enjoyed a wonderful career as a Meteorologist and was among the first women meteorologists in Canada during WWII. After becoming a stay-at-home mother for part of the 1950's and all of the 1960's she decided to go back to work and ended up working as a Computer Programmer for Environment Canada in Toronto until retirement. After retirement, Mary then truly enjoyed her "piece of paradise" north of Toronto much more often. Mary moved to Georgetown, Ontario (which she loved) in 2012 (from Barrie, Ontario), where she resided until her passing. Mary decided to donate the gift of learning to the Human Anatomy Program at the University of Guelph. In memory of Mary (Mona) Ninnes, donations may be made directly to the Human Anatomy Program at the University of Guelph (519) 824-4120 (Ext. #56934). Tollfree: 1-888-266-3108. A book of condolences may be signed at

