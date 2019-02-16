HURLEY, Mary Alice September 15, 1938 - January 29, 2019 On January 29th, Mary passed away peacefully. Mary's kindness and grace were matched by her passion for knowledge. Mary was an ESL teacher, spent time as a lithic illustrator, and was a devotee of the Arts. Mary lived a boundless life of joy, curiosity, love for her friends and family, and adventure around the globe. She was a wonderful listener, and an uncommonly kind soul who touched all with her care and laughter. Mary is survived by her daughter Jennifer, and her brothers Robert and John Fullmer. She was predeceased by her husband William and her sister Jean Thalacker. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mississauga on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Turner and Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W), followed by a reception. All are welcome to share their memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the Princess Margaret Hospital or University Health Network (UNH) Cardiac Heart Function Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019