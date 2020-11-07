1/1
MARY ALICE WORTH
WORTH, MARY ALICE Mary Alice Worth peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Mary was born in Stratford, ON, in 1936, to Alice and Elmer Cherry. They moved to Etobicoke when Mary was young, and she lived in the same neighbourhood most of her life. Known for her smiles and laughter, Mary will be missed by many. She was a hard worker and was proudly committed to her job at Carlton Cards, where she reluctantly retired from in her late 60s. Despite her dedicated work ethic, Mary lived her life to the fullest, always making time for friends, family, and her beloved husband Nelson. She loved wine, food, fun, and shopping. She had a unique style and loved to stand out in sequins and sparkles. Mary takes many great memories with her from her travels, cruises, dinner parties and more. She died at age 84 in Toronto at New Horizons Tower after struggling with dementia for several years. Mary is survived by her siblings, Linda, Robert, Clifford, and Harold, her daughter, Liz, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She believed that when the sun breaks through the clouds, it is a sign that something special is about to happen. Next time you look up at the sky on a cloudy day, look for where the sun is breaking through and think of Mary. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be beginning in the chapel at 12 p.m. A burial of ashes will take place at SpringCreek Cemetery at a later date. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
