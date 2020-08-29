MARY ANDERSON

ANDERSON, MARY (nee McCAMBRIDGE) On August 24, 2020 in her 89th year, our mother passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering Hospital in the loving embrace of her family. Our heartfelt thanks to the members of the ICU who provided such loving care and support to mom in her final hours. Beloved wife of the late William Anderson (of Ballymoney, NI), loving mother to Maureen Johnston (Dave), Yvonne Fox (Steve), Pauline Yuen (Henry) and Sean (Marianne); devoted grandma to Matthew (Dana), Bradley, Scott (Lea), Laura (Justin), Brett (Sarah), Kevin (Linnet), Liam (Ashley), Cristina, Jennifer (Brandon), Sinead (Carlos), Erin (Lewis) and proud great-grandma to Carter and Jackson. Survived by her loving sister Kathleen Beth and many nieces and nephews across Canada, England and the United States. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends; especially those at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church in Pickering, ON. Born in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland in 1931, Mary ("Queen Mary" to close friends and family) immigrated to Toronto in 1954; where she met and married William and they started their family. After raising four children, Mary entered the workforce, holding numerous roles with a number of companies over her career; retiring from Eli Lilly Canada in 1994. She spent her golden years volunteering at St. Isaacs, enjoying time and holiday celebrations with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved to cook (especially such family favourites as fadge and Irish soda bread), tend to her beautiful garden and curl up on the sofa in front of a cozy fire with a Cadbury's Fruit & Nut to watch Wheel of Fortune. A woman with a tremendous sense of humour, a fierce pride for her homeland of Ireland, a love of everything Christmas and a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Simply, she loved life and it loved her right back. We will miss you dearly, but you are always in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. Friends and family will be received at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON (west of Church St.) on Monday, August 31st from 2-5 p.m. To celebrate Mary's love of the Christmas season, the family requests that those attending the visitation wear your best Christmas colours (green/red)... something that would make Mary smile. Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church (Pickering) at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1st. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario. Online condolences may be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/mceachnie