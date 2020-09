ANDRADE, MARY (nee LUCCHETTA) Mary passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Mary was a modern and loving mother who will be greatly missed by her children Carl (Betty-Ann), Neil (Lori), Margaret and Eric (Cheryl) and her 12 grandchildren and their families. She is survived by her sisters, Rose and Angela. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.



