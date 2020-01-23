|
|
ANGELIDIS, Mary (nee ALEXIOU) February 6, 1947 – January 21, 2020 It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Mary on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on February 6, 1947, in Alona-Armensko, Greece, to the late Constantinos and Velika. At age 4, she immigrated to Chatham, ON and later moved to Toronto. She graduated from Riverdale Collegiate Institute in 1964, and went on to earn a BA and teaching degree from the University of Toronto. Mary was a dedicated educator for 35 years who passionately taught English as a Second Language and Math to new Canadians and also held the positions of guidance counselor and Head of Library. Beloved wife of Danny for 52 years and cherished mother of Vela Angelidis and Tanya (Chris) Bunda. Devoted Baba to Mara, James and the late Robin, whom she adored with all of her heart. To her family and friends, Mary was known for going above and beyond to support those in her life. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation to be held at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Friday, January 24th, from 2 – 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020