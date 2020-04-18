ALEXANDER, MARY ANN November 8, 1942 – April 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Ann, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Mary Ann is survived by her sister Beverly, brother-in-law Douglas Valentine, half siblings Teddy and Philip, nieces Deborah and Sarah, nephews Christopher (Christina), Mark (Stephanie) and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Susan. Her cousin Dr. Anna Jarvis (Del) of Toronto was especially close to her. Mary Ann will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and colleagues at St. Michael's Hospital. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the Cardiology team, Dr. Gordon Moe, Haytham Sharar and the nurses in the Cardiology wing. Pastoral care and special nursing care provided the added comfort in her final hours. We are grateful to all her caregivers who allowed her to remain at home. A Funeral Mass, to be announced at a later date, will be held at St. Basil's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.