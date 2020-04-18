MARY ANN ALEXANDER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEXANDER, MARY ANN November 8, 1942 – April 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Ann, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Mary Ann is survived by her sister Beverly, brother-in-law Douglas Valentine, half siblings Teddy and Philip, nieces Deborah and Sarah, nephews Christopher (Christina), Mark (Stephanie) and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Susan. Her cousin Dr. Anna Jarvis (Del) of Toronto was especially close to her. Mary Ann will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and colleagues at St. Michael's Hospital. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the Cardiology team, Dr. Gordon Moe, Haytham Sharar and the nurses in the Cardiology wing. Pastoral care and special nursing care provided the added comfort in her final hours. We are grateful to all her caregivers who allowed her to remain at home. A Funeral Mass, to be announced at a later date, will be held at St. Basil's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved