HANSEN, MARY ANN (nee McLAUGHLIN) February 5, 1932 - January 17, 2020 The family of Mary Hansen is saddened to announce her passing on Friday, January 17, 2020 in her 88th year. Mary will be fondly remembered by her brother Sonny, sister Tory and brother Jimmy (deceased) and their families, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved spending time at the cottage on Georgian Bay, in particular, enjoying the magnificent sunsets. She enjoyed the road trips with her late husband, Doug visiting her sister in Key West, Florida and family in California. Mary loved to garden and entertain family and friends. She was very proud of her independence. Until recently, Mary was active with the Probus Club in Mississauga and enjoyed going to movies and luncheons with her girlfriends. Cremation has taken place. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-5 p.m., at The Simple Alternative 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1, 905-602-1580. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020