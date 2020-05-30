LOCKIE, Mary Ann (nee McNEILL) Died too soon in Uxbridge, on May 25, 2020, at the age of 77. Mary had a great sense of humor that helped her to be a wonderful mother. She also possessed a great sense of adventure in her younger years that made her a master on the snowmobile trails as well. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Carol Rigby of Bobcaygeon, son David Rigby of Georgina, her best friend and sister, Diane Nichols of Scarborough as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted first husband, Edward Rigby, loving second husband, Robert Lockie and her mother and stepfather, Gladys and Jack Lund. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary in the coming months once COVID-19 restrictions will allow for it.