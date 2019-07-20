LYLLOFF, MARY ANN Retired Registered Nurse for 41 years at Dufferin Area Hospital and Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville. Past District Deputy of Grand Chapter O.E.S. Past Matron of Valley Chapter No. 297 O.E.S., Caledon East. Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Mary Ann Lylloff, in her 82nd year, beloved wife for 58 years of Freddy. Cherished mother of David and Debra, Allan and Marjut, Michael and Barbara. Adored Grandma of Maxwell. Fondly remembered by her siblings, nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Wednesday, July 24 from noon until time of Eastern Star Service at 2 o'clock immediately followed by a memorial service. Reception to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1003 Decarie Boulevard, Montreal H4A 0A9. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019