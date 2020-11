McDONALD, Mary Ann (nee HARRISON) 1933-2020 Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on October 30, 2020 at the age of 87, following a stroke. Predeceased by her loving husband Roger, beloved sister to the late Rae Adelina Harrison and survived by Karen Joy Harries. At the deceased's request, there will be no service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.