SAPINET, MARY ANN (nee MATTUCCI) September 25, 1930 - July 29, 2020 Passed away at Humber River Hospital in her 90th year. Wife of the late Max Sapinet. Dear mother of August Sapinet (Pauline), Michelle D'Ambrosi (Frank), Maxine Sanginiti (Domenic). Grandmother to Jennifer (Paolo), Bryan (Kate), Christina (Lucas), Natalie (Luke), Paul (Sarah), and Joseph (Alessandra). Great-grandmother to James and Sophia. Loving sister to Frank Mattucci and the late Tony and George. Mary Ann lived for her family and was very generous and kind to all. We will always have her in our hearts. She will be dearly missed. Church service by invitation only. Private burial. www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glendale