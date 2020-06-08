Mary Ann TETSOS
TETSOS, Mary Ann June 16, 1954 – Toronto, Ontario June 3, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Mary Tetsos of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 65 years. Mary was born in Toronto, ON, on June 16, 1954 and moved to Calgary, AB, in 2010. Mary accomplished much through her life and was particularly proud of her twenty years of service with the Toronto Police Service. She loved painting, music and traveling and will be most remembered for her unwavering love and support of her family as well as an unparalleled sense of humour. Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Cory Paddock, Calgary, AB; two grandchildren, Orson and Berwyn, Calgary, AB; her brother, George Tetsos, Ontario, as well as two nephews, Christopher and Mikael. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Menka and Nicolas Tetsos and her brother, Norman. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name directly to the Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (www.arbi.ca). Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Mary's obituary at McInnisandHolloway.com


