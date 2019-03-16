Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anna FRAUMENI. View Sign

FRAUMENI, Mary Anna (nee MADIGAN) February 2, 1933 - March 10, 2019 Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend died peacefully at age 86 at the Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre. Mary will now join her darling husband Jack (predeceased 2013). Mary leaves her beloved children Paul Fraumeni (Frances), Mary Ellen Griffiths (Brian), Anne Marie Clune (Tom), Martha Fraumeni (Danica DeNobrega), Angela Fraumeni and Julie Adam (Darren). Deeply loved Grammie to Glenna Fraumeni, Nicholas Fraumeni (predeceased 2014), Sam Fraumeni (Jay Rautins), Emily Raiskums (Robb), Sarah Hotke (Richard), Tommy Griffiths (Brittany Cackirovski), Michael Griffiths (Sabrina Brochu), Richard Clune, Matthew Clune (Brianna Wash), Ben Clune (Ellie Renner), Jack and Cal Adam; and great-grammie to Alicia, Amy and Owen Hotke. Mary also leaves her brother, Bill Madigan. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and John Madigan and siblings Margaret, Jack, Basil and Helen. Mary was born in Toronto and raised in Parkdale and North Toronto. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's College Wellesley and the nursing school of St. Michael's Hospital. Mary loved her work as a Registered Nurse at St. Michael's and Sunnybrook Hospitals, but she was happiest taking care of our big family. She adored throwing a party and was famous for her wonderful cooking (especially her spaghetti sauce, pinwheel party sandwiches, pineapple upside-down cake, oatmeal squares, peanut butter cookies and shortbread). Visitors to our home were not allowed to leave until Mary had fed them some of her delicacies. Our family dog, Sadie, also loved Mary's cooking and lived many years on a diet of Gaines Burger dog food mixed with Mary's desserts. Mary was equally well-known for her fashion sense and love of music and dancing. Mary had a marvellous and often pleasantly mischievous sense of humour, which delighted her grandchildren to no end. She believed strongly in the power of family and would constantly remind us all, "You can always count on your family. So stick together." We extend our deep gratitude to the staff at the Grace Health Centre and North York General Hospital. We are indebted to the commitment and compassionate care given to Mary over the years by Dr. Peter D'Angelo (and Andrea). As Mary so often said, "Dr. D'Angelo goes the extra mile." Friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St. (just south of Steeles Ave.), on Friday, March 22nd, 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel's Parish, 670 Sheppard Ave. East, on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 a.m., with a reception in the parish hall after the funeral. Parking is available at St. Gabriel's. The church is also accessible by the Sheppard subway. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to MusiCounts (



