NESBITT, MARY ANNABELLE September 1, 1916 - August 10, 2019 Annabelle passed away on August 10, 2019 at Grace Manor at Holland Christian Homes, in Brampton. Born in Guilds, Ontario 102 years ago, she was 3 weeks short of her 103rd birthday. Daughter of the late Mary Estella (Hebblethwaite) and Malcolm P. McDougall, sister to her beloved chum, the late Franklin (Lorna). Pianist for over 50 years at Guilds United Church and a dedicated life member of the UCW and the Women's Missionary Society at both Guilds and New Scotland United Churches. Annabelle enjoyed music, driving, dancing, skating and baseball and a good game of euchre with her wonderful "grand guys". Her social graces and sense of humour never wore out. A good joke always made her laugh and smile. Annabelle's love of her life of almost 60 years, Cameron, predeceased her in 2001. She is loved by her daughters Gayle and Dwight Esler of Orono, MaryAnn and Steve Bannon of Brampton and Brenda Nesbitt and Cathy Smith of Toronto. She loved and enjoyed her amazing grandsons Cameron (oline) and Grant Esler (Etta) and Michael (Jessie), Brent and Mark Bannon. Special great-grandmother to Donagh, Reese Annabelle and Ashton. The family expresses thanks to all of the staff of Grace Manor who provided loving care to Annabelle. Annabelle's life will be celebrated as follows: Friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main St. S. (Hwy. #10), Brampton and on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Scotland United Church, 11643 New Scotland Ln. (at Kent Bridge Rd.), Blenheim, Ontario, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Blenheim. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The or a charity of your choice would be deeply appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019