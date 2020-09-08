MALAMAS, MARY ANNE LIM 1953 - 2020 All who knew our mother recognized her as a rarity, a real individual. She was feisty, with a quirky sense of humour and an inimitable style to match. Her infectious laugh and artful smile were her trademarks; to know her really was to love her. Hilarious, outlandish stories always tucked in her sleeve, a pop connoisseur, often dancing and singing along to her favourite tunes, she relished eating, romance, action movies and shopping, ever on the hunt for a bargain and a new purse...Mom added a vibrant splash of colour to all the lives she touched. Her list of those she prayed for was long. She was a dear friend to many, a fiercely loyal wife, but an adored mother above all. No one will ever forget her kindness, her devout faith or her legendary generosity. Our mother loved to give. Every Christmas she put Santa's workshop to shame, the house filled to the brim with presents, wrapping paper and ribbons. We were her elves. No one was left off her list. An original and talented artist, she loved to play with colours. After being born and raised in the Philippines, she travelled across the world to complete her master's degree in commercial art in New York City. She met her husband in an elevator at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto. Five kids later, the rest is history. Rather unexpectedly, she found herself in business later in life. Mom was a real people person, a born saleswoman, and that was her secret to success. Enigmatic, tempered only by eccentricity, spirited to the point of unwieldy stubbornness, oh, her strange and particular fancies...she was fearless and fragile, kind and yet often impatient, tender but also tough...an endless idiosyncratic list...however, wherever that list ends, it ends with: ever loving, and our unadulterated reply: adored beyond measure and forever loved. Mom, you were a source of magic and inspiration, the ringbearer of our fellowship...as we so often told you, you were our partner in crime, our best friend, our comfort, our strength and our joy, and we know that we were yours. How grateful we are to have had you as our mother. You were without a doubt … simply the best. To which you would reply: "I know". A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish on September 12th, at 10:00.a.m.



