MARLING, MARY ANNE Peacefully, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Georgetown Hospital. Mary Anne, in her 82nd year, beloved wife of John Marling for 57 years. Loving mother of Chris and his wife Debbie. Loved Nana of Spencer and Connor. Dear sister of George and his wife Katherine and sister-in-law of Elizabeth (Ken) and Sheila (Rob). Dear aunt of Suzanne, David, Stephen, Christine, Matthew and Alex. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be held at St. John's United Church (11 Guelph St., Georgetown), on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12 noon. In memory contributions to St. John's United Church or the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

