MUCCILLI, MARY-ANNE Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 53, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cherished daughter of Antonio and Vittoria. Proud mother to Mark and Joshua. Loving sister of Frank and Grace. Mary-Anne will be sadly missed by her many family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, 905-851-9100, on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Ward Funeral Home Chapel at 12 noon. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020