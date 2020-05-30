WOLOSHYN, MARY ANNE "MARNY" It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing, on May 24, 2020, of Mary Anne "Marny" Woloshyn, much-loved wife, mother and grandmother. She is deeply missed by husband Bill, daughters Wendy and Debbie, grandchildren Abby, Alex and Lindsay and sister Grace. Born August 9, 1943 in St. John's (NL), Marny grew up in the Westmount area of Montreal. She met Bill Woloshyn in Toronto where she worked at Imperial Oil and he attended law school. They married during a Montreal blizzard in 1967, made their home in Willowdale where they raised Wendy and Debbie and eventually settled in Burlington. Marny was devoted to her family and cherished the time she spent with them. Some of her most beloved memories were of seaside family vacations in Wells, Maine and Hilton Head. A dedicated grandmother, she loved nothing more than to watch her grandchildren dance, play hockey and swim. Marny was an extremely talented seamstress and knitter and created countless intricate garments throughout her life. In recent years, she became a quilter and treasured the friendships she built with her "quilting buddies". She was also an accomplished golfer - highlights being the Friday night couples group and her hole-in-one in Millcroft - and regularly outplayed her favourite partner, Bill. Marny was strong, pragmatic, thoughtful and caring. She will be forever in our hearts. Our deep gratitude extends to those who provided care to her in her last weeks at home, particularly RN Jas, and to the staff on the Palliative Care Unit at OT Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marny's name to the cancer charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store