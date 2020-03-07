|
XAVIER, Mary Antonia (nee LAWRENCEPILLAI) Pacefully passed away in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 84th year. She was a Teacher in Sri Lanka and in Canada worked at Toronto Dominion Bank and was a loving homemaker. Antonia was the daughter of Celetine Rayappu and Gertrude Lawrencepillai, the beloved wife of the late Joachim Francis Xavier, the cherished mother of Chrysantha and James, mother-in-law of Reni and grandmother of Andrew and Lauren. She was the loving sister of the late Lawrence (the late Regina) Baptist Soosaithasan, late Barbara Lawrencepillai and is survived by Dr. Anton (Malar) Jacob Lawrence, dear aunt of Neera (Lalith) Galagedera, Sharmini (Kanagasabapathipillai) Muralitharan, Timothy (Krishanie) Lawrence and Tracey (Kingsley) Nirmalaraj. Antonia left behind six grandnieces and grandnephews. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario M1S 1T3, Canada, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 14 Highgate Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 3R6, Canada, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow at Forest Lawn Crematorium, 4570 Yonge Street , Toronto, Ontario M2N 5L6, Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020