Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary XAVIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Antonia XAVIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Antonia XAVIER Obituary
XAVIER, Mary Antonia (nee LAWRENCEPILLAI) Pacefully passed away in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 84th year. She was a Teacher in Sri Lanka and in Canada worked at Toronto Dominion Bank and was a loving homemaker. Antonia was the daughter of Celetine Rayappu and Gertrude Lawrencepillai, the beloved wife of the late Joachim Francis Xavier, the cherished mother of Chrysantha and James, mother-in-law of Reni and grandmother of Andrew and Lauren. She was the loving sister of the late Lawrence (the late Regina) Baptist Soosaithasan, late Barbara Lawrencepillai and is survived by Dr. Anton (Malar) Jacob Lawrence, dear aunt of Neera (Lalith) Galagedera, Sharmini (Kanagasabapathipillai) Muralitharan, Timothy (Krishanie) Lawrence and Tracey (Kingsley) Nirmalaraj. Antonia left behind six grandnieces and grandnephews. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario M1S 1T3, Canada, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 14 Highgate Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 3R6, Canada, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow at Forest Lawn Crematorium, 4570 Yonge Street , Toronto, Ontario M2N 5L6, Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -