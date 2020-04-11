|
|
BALL, MARY AUDREY WWII British Veteran Auxiliary Territorial Service It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a true British lady and our family's matriarch, Mary Ball, at the age of 98. Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, on March 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Geoffrey (1995). Beloved Mother of Lynne (Terry) and Christine (Brian, 2017). Cherished Grandma of Nikki (Darren) and Stacee (Steven). Loving Grammy of Kyli, Shae, Taylor and Haylee. She will be remembered by relatives in England, Australia, Wales, and the U.S.A., as well as special friends, Pat and Norman Ashworth. As per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, however, due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Humane Society. Condolences can be expressed online at barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020