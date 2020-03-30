|
BACHYNSKI, MARY BARBARA (nee PETERNICS) Passed away in hospital on March 28, 2020 in Mississauga, ON at the age of 86. Mary was born on November 3, 1933 in Toronto, ON to her parents, Michael and Katherine Peternics. She married Donald Bachynski in 1954. Mary loved knitting and gardening. She was also an avid reader. She was an amazing mother and grandmother to her family. Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Dianne Sidey (Jeff), Les Bachynski (Anna), Marie Ferkul (Joe), Michael Bachynski (Vina), and Kevin Bachynski (Claire). She was also the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren: Kaitlan, Robert, Simone, Sean, Joel, Lauryn, Maia, Georgia, and Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Peternics, and her sister, Helen Wallis. On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, a private ceremony will take place at the Turner & Porter Funeral Home in Mississauga, ON followed by an interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Vaughan, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolences can also be made on the Turner & Porter website.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020