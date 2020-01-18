Home

BARON, MARY June 29, 1922 - January 11, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Orchard Villa Nursing Home at the amazing age of 97. Cherished wife and the love of his life, Mary's husband, late Roy Stanley Baron (2014) awaiting the last dance. Beloved mother to Ruth, Robert and Roylene. Proud grandmother to Debbie, Krista, Jason, Robert, Christopher, Aubrey, Cassidy, Laurie and Caitlin. Great grandmother to Tara, Ricky, Ian, Lauren, Tristan and Augi. We will miss you dearly and you will always be in our hearts. God Bless you, you are in his caring hands now Mary. "Farwell until we meet again", we love you. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12:30-1 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery (2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough). Donations can be made to the Dementia and Alzheimer Society in Mary's name. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
