BODNAR, Mary September 18, 1930 - July 28, 2019 Peacefully at Post Inn Village, Oakville, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her devoted husband John (2008). Loving mother to Natalie (Barry), Audrey, Boris, and Mary-Ann. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kevin (Samantha), Rebecca, Andrew, Caitlin, and James. Mary provided a well maintained and loving home. She valued hard work, liked gardening, and was a marvelous cook. She enjoyed cross-stitch, needlepoint, crochet, and knitting. Her lovely projects decorated the family home. Mary had great compassion for animals; she particularly adored her toy poodles Brandy and Buddy. We are deeply grateful to the dedicated staff on Maple, Post Inn Village, for their kindhearted care. To honour Mary's wishes, a private service and burial have taken place. Thank you for the wonderful memories. You are in our hearts forevermore.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019