BOLEN, MARY Peacefully, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Runnymede Health Centre, Toronto in her 102nd year. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of Jane, John (Lesly), the late Gerard, Elaine, Marie (Lee), Clarence, Neil (Lisa) and Nate. Will be missed by her grandchildren: Sean, Lisa (Jeremy), Katie (Dave), Jonathan, Jean Paul, Ryan, Christopher, Joseph (Kayleigh), Hannah, Jennifer (Sean), Bridget (Matt), Joel, Elizabeth (Danny), Madeleine, Brian and Elaine. Nine great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Clare and Pauline. Friends will be received at the G. H. Hogle Funeral Home 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke) on Saturday 1 p.m. Burial in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Kenilworth, ON, in the spring. Donations to the St. Francis Table or Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019