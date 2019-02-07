BRANSON, MARY (ISGRO) Peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Wife of the late George. Mother of Paul, David (Karen) and George (Linda). Grandmother of Kyle, Alyssa, Chase, Heather and Michael. Great-grandmother of Bode and Nolan. Sister of Agnes, Tony, Rita (deceased), Nancy and Sam. She will be missed by her many friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service in our chapel on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada or charity of your choice is appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019