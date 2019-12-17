Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brigid McCLORY. View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

McCLORY, Mary Brigid (nee KEOGH) August 24, 1932 - December 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband George and her parents Brigid and Jeremiah Keogh. Loving mother to David (Zaheda), Heather, Denise and Michele. Adored grandma to Aidan, Madeleine, Azizah and Eli. Brigid is survived by her sister Lily of Dublin. Beloved sister-in-law to Margaret McClory, Norman (Elizabeth), Gordon (Betty), Harold and their respective families with whom she was very close. Predeceased by her siblings Kathleen, Pierce, Margaret, Gerald, James, Georgina, John, Marie, Annie and Michael. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Kathleen Gerritsen her oldest and dearest friend. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday December 18, 2019 for visitation from 5-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti R.C.C., 717 Kennedy Rd., Toronto 416-261-0076. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Daily Bread Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.



