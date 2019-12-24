BURELLA, Mary With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Mary Burella announces her passing at the age of 87, on December 21, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, on August 11, 1932 to Domenico and Rosa Bellio. May she be reunited with her beloved husband Attilio. She will be sadly missed by her son Gary (Sandra). Proud Nonna to Stefan (Christine) and Daniel (Paula). Adoring great- grandmother to Elyse. Loving sister to Emma and Federico and the late Guido, Lino and Angelo. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family and many friends. Mary will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to the . Guest's will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (416-249-4499), on December 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church on December 27th at 10 a.m. (811 Lawrence Ave. W.). Interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019