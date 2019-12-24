Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BURELLA. View Sign Service Information Delmoro Funeral Home 61 Beverly Hills Drive North York , ON M3L1A2 (416)-249-4499 Obituary

BURELLA, Mary With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Mary Burella announces her passing at the age of 87, on December 21, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, on August 11, 1932 to Domenico and Rosa Bellio. May she be reunited with her beloved husband Attilio. She will be sadly missed by her son Gary (Sandra). Proud Nonna to Stefan (Christine) and Daniel (Paula). Adoring great- grandmother to Elyse. Loving sister to Emma and Federico and the late Guido, Lino and Angelo. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family and many friends. Mary will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to the . Guest's will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (416-249-4499), on December 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church on December 27th at 10 a.m. (811 Lawrence Ave. W.). Interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave.).



BURELLA, Mary With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Mary Burella announces her passing at the age of 87, on December 21, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, on August 11, 1932 to Domenico and Rosa Bellio. May she be reunited with her beloved husband Attilio. She will be sadly missed by her son Gary (Sandra). Proud Nonna to Stefan (Christine) and Daniel (Paula). Adoring great- grandmother to Elyse. Loving sister to Emma and Federico and the late Guido, Lino and Angelo. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family and many friends. Mary will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to the . Guest's will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (416-249-4499), on December 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church on December 27th at 10 a.m. (811 Lawrence Ave. W.). Interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave.). Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Delmoro Funeral Home North York , ON (416) 249-4499 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.