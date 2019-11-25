FLEMING, MARY CARMEL Born Carbonear, NL - November 1, 1935 Died Mississauga, ON - November 23, 2019 Carmel Fleming passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Madeleine (Maher) Withers and a proud daughter of Newfoundland. She is survived by Cyril, her loving husband of 63 years. Carmel was predeceased by her parents and brothers Peter, Raymond and James and sisters Angela (Peters) and Kay (Kiss). She grieved the early loss of her youngest son, Jim Fleming. She will be mourned by her surviving siblings Madeline (Doug), Vincent (Delores), and Paul and many other close relatives. Carmel fearlessly raised 6 children: Paul, Helena, Denise (Bob), Jimmy, Markita (Gabrielle) and Liz (Murray). Honorary children included Gabrielle, Murray, and Bob. She was a Nana who never forgot a birthday card for any of her grandchildren: Evan, Sophie, Liam, Daxton, Micheal and Julia. Visitation will be held at Turner and Porter, Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. West, Mississauga, Ontario, Tuesday, November 26th from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2473 Thornlodge Dr., Mississauga. We invite you to toast our beloved Carmel in her own true style. Pour yourself and yours a rum and coke and honour her with a rant and a roar like a true Newfoundlander. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways with their hands they will bear you up lest you strike your foot against a stone. - Psalm 91.

