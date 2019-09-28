Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY CARR. View Sign Obituary

CARR, MARY (nee FOYS) 1931-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Carr, on September 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Katarina and Kazimir Foys, loving wife of the late George Carr and remembered with love and gratitude by her daughter Anna. Mary is survived by her sister Rose and brother-in-law Matt Lebar, nephew Mark Lebar (Laryssa) and great-niece Zenya, and her cousins Rosemary and Christina. Born in Montreal, Mary spent her early childhood in Slovenia and returned to Canada in 1939, just before the start of WWII. A gifted violinist from an early age, Mary studied on scholarship at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, receiving her ARCT diploma and going on to a successful career as a professional musician. She was a member of the first National Ballet of Canada Orchestra in 1951, and remained in the orchestra until her retirement. Mary was also a member of the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra for many years, and played during the opening of Roy Thomson Hall in 1982. She worked often at the Imperial Room of the Royal York Hotel backing singers such as Tony Bennett and Peggy Lee. She played numerous musicals at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and at Maple Leaf Gardens for the Russian Circus and Ice Capades. In retirement, Mary enjoyed travel, particularly in Mexico, and sharing a cottage in Buckhorn with her good friend Ginny. She was an avid reader, constantly interested in the world around her, generous and loyal to her many lifelong friends. Her vitality and kindness will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation may be made in Mary's honour to Women's College Hospital Foundation or Habitat for Humanity.

