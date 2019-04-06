Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary CASTATOR. View Sign

CASTATOR, Mary On March 26, 2019, our little Mary, holding her childrens' hands, gently retreated to somewhere over the rainbow, knowing that she had loved and was loved. Born February 13, 1919, daughter of Jack and Bertha Slack, sister to Marge, Kay, and Elinor, loved by husband Murray, all predeceased. Lovingly remembered by her children Dianne (Peter), Susan, John (Sandra), Janus (John), and Darryl. Dearly missed by grandchildren Chris, Craig, Melanie, Sharon, Rob, Colin, Noel, Stephanie, Cheryl, Jenny, Josh, Jordan, Kali, Sarah and Kirstin. She was a wonderful GG to 30 great-grandchildren, loved and respected by her extended family, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours. Best known for Sunday dinners with lemon pie, love of babies, nature, walking, owls, games, travel, birthday cards, being neat and tidy, and her determination. Mom's recipe for living 100 years was "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up and never give up." She made it easy for us to let her go as her last spoken words were "I'm having fun, bye bye and nite nite." Our sincere thanks to the staff at The Riverine and Parrott Centre for her care. Nurses are Angels! Cremation has been arranged and the family will meet to celebrate her life at her favourite park in Etobicoke for a walk and picnic as she requested. If desired, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Always in our hearts.

