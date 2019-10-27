O'GORMAN, MARY CATHERINE JANE (nee PRANCE) Peacefully, at the age of 93, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of David K. O'Gorman. Dearest mother of David (d. 2017) (Susan), Allison (Doug LeBlanc), Gregory (Patricia) and Brendan (Kim). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Matthew, James, Bryan, Justin, Nathaniel, Benjamin and Shanyn. Dear great-gramma to Riley, Francis and Graham. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Sharon. Survived by her loving sister Margaret Prance. Predeceased by her sister Adele Davies and brothers, Michael and Rev. Fr. Charles Prance. Many thanks to the staff of the Complex Transitional Care Unit at OTMH for their compassionate care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday, from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga. Donations in Catherine's memory to Covenant House would be gratefully accepted. Online condolences may be made through turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019