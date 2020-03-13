Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON M1E2S2
(416) 281-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McCULLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CATHERINE (KAY) McCULLOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY CATHERINE (KAY) McCULLOUGH Obituary
McCULLOUGH, MARY CATHERINE (KAY) Kay passed away on March 4, 2020, at Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, with her beloved son Bob, by her side. Kay was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, and was predeceased by her parents, Gregory and Mary Josephine McDermott, her brother, Art McDermott and her sister, Jean MacDonald. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Hank, her dear grandson, Brad McCullough and her precious great-grandson, Cole McCullough. Kay was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her children, Cindy (Bob), Doug (Erin), Greg, Suzanne (Bruce) and Bob (Janice), her surviving 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind such beautiful memories. Kay was an excellent and compassionate nurse, having served in the Navy in Halifax during WWII, at The Montreal General Hospital and at The Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe Claire, Quebec. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 4179 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. Online condolences may be made at www.giffenmackscarborough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -