McCULLOUGH, MARY CATHERINE (KAY) Kay passed away on March 4, 2020, at Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, with her beloved son Bob, by her side. Kay was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, and was predeceased by her parents, Gregory and Mary Josephine McDermott, her brother, Art McDermott and her sister, Jean MacDonald. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Hank, her dear grandson, Brad McCullough and her precious great-grandson, Cole McCullough. Kay was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her children, Cindy (Bob), Doug (Erin), Greg, Suzanne (Bruce) and Bob (Janice), her surviving 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind such beautiful memories. Kay was an excellent and compassionate nurse, having served in the Navy in Halifax during WWII, at The Montreal General Hospital and at The Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe Claire, Quebec. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 4179 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. Online condolences may be made at www.giffenmackscarborough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020