1/1
MARY CATHERINE PAGON
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAGON, MARY CATHERINE 1917 - 2020 Longtime resident of St. Hilda's Towers in Toronto, Mary passed away on Sunday, August 16th, at Deerwood Creek Care Community in Etobicoke. Predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Grace Gorrell; husband, Robert Nelson Pagon; brothers, Charles Burton and Gerald Hayes; and nephew, Dr James Gorrell (Jan). Survived by her niece, Barb Evans; cousin Catherine Stefan (Paul Gordon); dear friends Jack and Ruth Gilmour and their families. Born in Delburne, Alberta, September 17, 1917, Mary began her banking career early, helping her father, Gerald Gorrell, in many Bank of Montreal branches in southern Alberta and then Windsor, Ontario. She worked for many years in customer service at the main branch of BMO at King and Bay in Toronto. Once retired, she put her business acumen to good use organizing the monthly "lunch bunch" and 50-50 draw at St. Hilda's. A "character with character", she brought light and laughter to all occasions. Always one to understand and challenge opinions different than her own, particularly with respect to politics, she accepted others' views without hesitation. Crossword puzzles, slot machines (at Las Vegas on her 90th birthday!) and bridge amused her, but never as much as conversation. Time spent with the Gilmour clan at their cottage was especially precious to her. She enjoyed exemplary care at St. Hilda's and subsequently at Deerwood Creek and we offer many thanks to all her careworkers. Cremation has taken place. In view of current COVID-19 conditions, there will be no funeral. Let's all raise a glass to toast a Great Lady!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved