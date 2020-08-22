PAGON, MARY CATHERINE 1917 - 2020 Longtime resident of St. Hilda's Towers in Toronto, Mary passed away on Sunday, August 16th, at Deerwood Creek Care Community in Etobicoke. Predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Grace Gorrell; husband, Robert Nelson Pagon; brothers, Charles Burton and Gerald Hayes; and nephew, Dr James Gorrell (Jan). Survived by her niece, Barb Evans; cousin Catherine Stefan (Paul Gordon); dear friends Jack and Ruth Gilmour and their families. Born in Delburne, Alberta, September 17, 1917, Mary began her banking career early, helping her father, Gerald Gorrell, in many Bank of Montreal branches in southern Alberta and then Windsor, Ontario. She worked for many years in customer service at the main branch of BMO at King and Bay in Toronto. Once retired, she put her business acumen to good use organizing the monthly "lunch bunch" and 50-50 draw at St. Hilda's. A "character with character", she brought light and laughter to all occasions. Always one to understand and challenge opinions different than her own, particularly with respect to politics, she accepted others' views without hesitation. Crossword puzzles, slot machines (at Las Vegas on her 90th birthday!) and bridge amused her, but never as much as conversation. Time spent with the Gilmour clan at their cottage was especially precious to her. She enjoyed exemplary care at St. Hilda's and subsequently at Deerwood Creek and we offer many thanks to all her careworkers. Cremation has taken place. In view of current COVID-19 conditions, there will be no funeral. Let's all raise a glass to toast a Great Lady!