WHYTE, MARY CATHERINE Mary Catherine passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer at Grand River hospital on May 2, 2019, at the age of 71. She was a cherished daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by her mother Isabel (Bill deceased) as well as by her brother Bill (Ada) of Hamilton, sister Ann Marie of Saskatchewan (Leigh) and brother Greg of Hamilton. She was a loving aunt to Dianna, BJ, Trevor and Devon. She dedicated her life to the service of others in her time with the Waterloo District Catholic School Board and as a member of OECTA local and provincial. She will also be remembered by her friends Pinky Moro (Gary deceased) and Christine Longpre (Jim Buckwald) and her extended families the Whytes and Ingoldsbys. A special thank you to aunt Sylvia Ingoldsby and cousins Dan and Michael for their tireless support over the last year. Mary Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Prayers 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's RC Church, 80 University Ave. West (at Hemlock), Waterloo, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary Catherine's memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 10, 2019