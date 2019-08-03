MARY CHAKTSIRIS

Service Information
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON
M4H 1B6
(416)-423-1000
Obituary

CHAKTSIRIS, MARY Passed away peacefully, on August 1, 2019, in her 96th year. Devoted to her family, she was an example of strength, resilience, and courage. She will be dearly missed by her son John, son-in-law Steve Panos, and daughter-in-law Helen. Mary overcame many challenges in her life, including the loss of her husband George, daughter Helen Panos, and son Danny. She was a proud grandmother to Chris (Orsi), Bill, George (Dawn), Christopher, Mary (David) and Joanna, as well as a loving great-grandmother to James, Elizabeth, Steven, Lauren and Mia. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Monday, August 5th, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday, August 6th, at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019
