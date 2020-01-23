|
CHEPACK, MARY (nee MONOSKY) On January 15, 2020, in her 98th year, Mary drifted peacefully from life to be re-united with her husband Paul and sons Bud (Myra) and Terry (Donna). She follows her 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Mary is survived by loving daughter Pat Patrick (Eric Pogue). She was cherished and is mourned by the amazing staff at Gibson Retirement, her home for 11 years. Thank you to Maria Stefanczyk for amazing care and dedication. Celebration of life will take place January 25th at 12:30 p.m. at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd., M1K 1R1. If you wish, donations can be made to the in lieu of flowers, Mary was a 54-year cancer survivor.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020