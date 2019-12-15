Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY CHRISTINE THORNTON. View Sign Obituary

THORNTON, MARY CHRISTINE A legend in Canadian Theatre and the Arts has passed away at 103. Mary was the mother of the founder of Famous PEOPLE Players Diane Dupuy, Member of the Order of Canada. Mary was the head of the Visual Arts Department, creating the signature style of the company, designing the brilliantly colored props, costumes, life-size characters and unique settings that are magically brought to life by the performers. Mary is the recipient of the Frederick Gardiner Award, as well as the Queen's Jubilee Medal for her dedication to Famous PEOPLE Players and for the artistry and ingenuity of her props. Her talents have been praised by the critics from New York and the world over and seen on many documentaries around the world. Mary was featured in the documentary Piazza Petawawa the Paradox, on the internment of Italian Canadians during WWII, one of whom was her father, Guido Gioberti of Hamilton. Mary was predeceased by her sister Ann Zamprogna of Hamilton. Survived by her sister Olivia Andrego, daughter Diane Dupuy (Bernard) and son Robert (Kris Stead), grandchildren Jeannine, Joanne, Jennifer and Derek and great-grandchildren Dustin, Jackson and Mason. For more information contact Famous PEOPLE Players 416-532 -1137 for celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Famous PEOPLE Players, www.FamousPeople

