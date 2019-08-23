CISLAK, Mary Peacefully, in her 86th year, at North York General Hospital - Seniors Health Centre on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of devoted husband, John. Loving mother of Donald (Deborah) and Stephen (Trish). Cherished grandmother to Kyle, Rebecca, Claire, Eric and great-grandmother to Owen. Mary was a highly regarded special education teacher who spent 27 years with the TDSB. After her retirement in 1989, she was a dedicated volunteer at The Hospital for Sick Children. Mary leaves a huge void in our lives and she will be greatly missed. The care and kindness given by the staff at the Seniors Health Centre was very much appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Thursday, August 29th at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SickKids Foundation is a meaningful way to honour Mary.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019